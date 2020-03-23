10 LATEST Covid-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of Sunday, 22nd March, 2020 20h

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

· The hospital is waiting for 2 machines: one to do epidemiologic studies and the other one to administer the PSR tests for Covid19 (See below re the tests)

· STAY AT HOME Joan Martínez Benazet said, “Let’s recognise that the restrictions are for the benefit of us all. We are all confined at home and this is precisely the way we can prevent the virus from ‘getting legs’ . Social distance is our most powerful tool”

· The Omnibus decree stipulates that all home-delivery services, online services and courier services are limited exclusively to establishments selling food and pharmaceuticals.

· Masks: the Government has authorized making face masks following the technical specifications required to ensure they are effective. Anyone wishing to make a face mask please send an email to [email protected] or fill out the form available on the website https://t.co/jxHmLsM570

· The Health Minister, Joan Martínez Benazet, announced a new outdoor centre to test people with mild Covid-19 symptoms. Next to the hospital, patients who already have an analyses scheduled, can take the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test without getting out of their car. Swabs and physiological serum are used to remove two samples: one from the ears another from the nostrils. These are sent to specialized laboratories in Barcelona, Madrid and Toulouse. At the end of the month, our hospital should receive equipment to perform these tests here, thus speeding up the results. (El Periòdic)

LATEST UPDATE ON C19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

112 positives – a rise of 24 – about 40 of them medical staff.

15 of them are in hospital, the rest at home.

1 more positive diagnoses from El Cedre and 8 with symptoms.

1 dead (88-y-o man who was previously in ICU suffering from other sever health problems.)

RECOMMENDATIONS

· HOW TO STAY SANE WHILST CONFINED AT HOME. (From our very empathetic doctor and Minister of Health, Joan Martínez Benazet.) Maintain a positive attitude • Staying at home is the best thing you can do to slow down the transmission of the virus and protect the health of the most vulnerable. • Think of yourself as being at home as an act of responsibility and solidarity. It’s a temporary situation. Decide to live it as an opportunity • Make sure you keep a daily schedule and routine • Spend some time on hobbies. There’s tons of free entertainment and cultural activities on the internet these days. Your home is full of opportunities to keep you active: household chores, DIY, tidy wardrobes, papers and drawers • When watching TV, get up to change the channel instead of using the remote.

THE GOVERNMENT

· Eric Jover announced that, from Monday, a record will be made available to all citizens who have suffered a layoff. The questionnaire will be available at https://t.co/rctgzBumVs and the Labor webpage https://t.co/9gwJUvtbRl

· From today, the recently unemployed will be able to register at the Government’s website to check that their layoff has been within the legal framework. www.govern.ad

· Employers. You will not be able to use force majeure to suspend workers’ contracts. In order to preserve employment, the government will help you. If you decide to fire someone anyway, you must proceed at once to give full compensation.

ENFORCEMENT

· Police on patrols are stopping pedestrians and drivers, asking their reasons for being outside.

· IF and When a State of Alert is proclaimed then penalties for non-compliance could be up to 15,000 euros.

SOLIDARITY

· E.Leclerc Hyper, Andorra has created a somnriures croissants,(smiling croissants) initiative, which means that every morning they take breakfast to the healthcare staff.

· Various people (painters, etc) and companies (mainly from the healthcare service) have donated face masks to the hospital while they wait for the new supplies.

PETS

· Animal Owner Friends – A government volunteer group has been created specifically to help pet owners. Either call 188 or our volunteer service 829 456 and ask for help.

If you would like to be a volunteer and help care for the pets of people hospitalized or quarantined by C19, be it walking dogs, caring for cats, fish, birds … send an email to [email protected] with the following information: your telephone number, parish, profession, and if you have any veterinary health experience. Say that you want to help take care of people’s pets. If you have any questions, you can call us at 818 451

· WALKS. Dogs can be taken for walks but everyone must keep a social distance (2 metres). In town, people often go to open car parks and let the dogs run there. People with medical problems, such as autism, can also go for walks. Everyone else MUST stay at home unless shopping for essentials.

· Vets are on-call if needed.

OTHER

· From today, there are going to be more people answering the 188 phone. They will include people from labour inspection, tax and CASS who can answer any specialist questions related to the new laws.

· A registration is now available for people who have lost their jobs due to the crisis at https://t.co/lnB2hPBLmq

COMÚ TWEETS: ENCAMP

· Soon we will see the streets and squares full of life and activity again, but now #quedatacasa! (#stayathome). Only in this way will we be able to flatten the curve of new infections and cope with this health emergency.

SANT JULIÀ

· Posts on social media are asking people to bring raincoats (sic!) to the Hospital, DO NOT DO IT! DO NOT COME TO THE HOSPITAL! DO NOT MOVE! STAY AT HOME! #quedatacasa

ESCALDES-ENGORDANY

· The workers at all the Comuns’ deixeleria stations deserve respect and to be able to stay home respecting the isolation measures for the Covid-19. The incivility of a few irresponsible people (leaving junk in the streets ) affects all.

INTERNATIONAL

· 36 citizens and residents are being helped by the Government to return to Andorra.

· 1,279 seasonal workers have contacted the Government to be assisted to go back home.

